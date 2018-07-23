TNT Orders ‘Constance’ And ‘Beast Mode’

Turner Broadcasting’s TNT picked up two scripted drama pilots. Produced by Team Downy, in association with Sonar Entertainment and Studio T, Constance is a dark and funny story about one beauty queen’s refusal to fade away. Inspired by the life of infamous boxing trainer Ann Wolfe, Beast Mode (working title) is produced by Ann Wolfe and MACRO in association with Studio T. TNT’s executive vice president of Original Programming, Sarah Aubrey, commented, “Constance and Beast Mode exist in two radically different worlds, one of cosmetics and crime, and the other of elite boxing, but both pilots are about complicated, empowered women who are incredible forces of nature.”