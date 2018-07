HFPA Announces Dates For 76th Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) set the dates for the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the HFPA, the awards ceremony will take place on January 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees will be announced a month before on December 6, 2018. Watched in over 236 countries, the Golden Globes commemorate both motion picture and television achievements.