A&E Network Introduces ‘Nightwatch Nation’

A&E Network’s non-fiction series Nightwatch is expanding with the new series Nightwatch Nation, which debuts August 16, 2018. Coming from executive producer Dick Wolf’s Wolf Reality and 44 Blue Productions, the ten-part series follows EMTs in Yonkers, Austin, Tucson, and Baton Rouge, as they take on the frenzy of the overnight shift. The show shares the stories of multiple teams of paramedics who tackle emergencies nightly. A+E Networks handles international distribution for the series.