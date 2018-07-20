DISCOP Zanzibar Closing Figures

The inaugural DISCOP Zanzibar came to a close last week on July 13, 2018, after three days of meetings and networking focused on the East African film and digital content industry. The market saw over 500 attendees, of which a little less than 400 were industry professionals. As DISCOP Zanzibar ran concurrently with the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF), there were approximately 141 independent content producers from 16 countries. Tim Mangwedi, DISCOP Markets’ director for Sub-Saharan Africa, commented, “After a long absence, DISCOP is back in Eastern Africa, in a move to strengthen its position as Africa’s and the Middle East’s #1 destination for content trade and co-production business with five markets a year by end of 2020: Abidjan, Sharm El Sheikh, Lagos, Zanzibar and Johannesburg.”