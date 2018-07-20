Chazelle’s ‘First Man’ Opens Venice Film Fest

The 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which will take place from August 29-September 8, 2018, will open with Universal Pictures’ First Man. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film stars Ryan Gosling, Jason Clarke, and Claire Foy, among others. Produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Entertainment with Chazelle, First Man tells the story of NASA’s mission to land on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong. As part of the Competition series, First Man‘s world premiere screening will take place on August 29, 2018 at the Palazzo del Cinema.