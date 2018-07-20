Canal+ And FNG Order ‘War of the Worlds’ Adaptation

Canal+ and Fox Networks Group (FNG), Europe & Africa, commissioned the new co-production of War of the Worlds, based on H.G. Wells’ novel of the same name. Produced by Urban Myth Films in association with StudioCanal, the eight-part series is set in present-day Europe when aliens arrive to wreak destruction on humankind. The adaptation is created and written by Howard Overman (pictured). The drama series, which will debut in 2019, will broadcast in France on Canal+ and in over 50 countries across Europe and Africa on FOX. FNG will handle distribution in Europe and Africa, excluding French-speaking territories, while StudioCanal will lead international sales.