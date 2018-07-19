Issa Rae Named MIPCOM Personality of the Year

The MIPCOM 2018 Personality of the Year will be Issa Rae (pictured), creator, producer and star of HBO series Insecure. Rae will be commemorated at a gala dinner on October 17, part of the four-day market that will take place from October 15-18, 2018. Rae will also be featured in a keynote interview during which she will discuss her career and the entertainment industry at large. Past MIPCOM Personality of the Year recipients include David Zaslav, Shonda Rhimes, and Simon Cowell, among others. Paul Zilk, CEO of Reed MIDEM, stated, “Issa Rae is one of most brilliant creative minds in Hollywood. She is shaping the present and future of on-screen storytelling through her authentic comedic writing and her uncompromising commitment to inclusion.”