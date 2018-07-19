France’s TF1 Orders Armoza’s ‘Marry Me Now’

French broadcaster TF1 commissioned the local adaptation of Armoza Formats‘ Marry Me Now. Originally produced by Armoza Formats and Zipi Rosenblum, the docu-reality series follows women who plan their weddings without their grooms-to-be knowing beforehand. The French local version, titled Cheri, Epouse Moi Mantenant, will be hosted by French TV personality Karine Ferri and produced by Reservoir Prod, a Lagardere Studios company. The series will air in France beginning August 10, 2018.