‘CSI’ Producers Launch Boilermaker Entertainment

Louis Shaw Milito and Phil Conserva formed a new independent production company called Boilermaker Entertainment. The two were veteran producers for the long-running, procedural series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Under the Boilermaker banner, the two will create and produce television content, feature films, and unscripted programming. Additionally, the Boilermaker duo signed an exclusive first-look deal with Vesuvian Media Group to develop and produce titles from Vesuvian’s library. Milito and Conserva remarked, “We both love storytelling and the power and privilege to entertain an audience. Having worked together for many years, we are excited to bring our production experience and storytelling acumen to the market.”