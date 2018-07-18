Zodiak Kids Partners With Tulipop

Banijay Group’s Zodiak Kids signed a co-development and co-production deal with the Icelandic lifestyle brand Tulipop. As part of the deal, Zodiak Kids and Tulipop will develop an animated children’s series based on the characters of the Tulipop brand. Zodiak Kids will hold the worldwide audio-visual distribution rights, excluding Nordic territories, meanwhile Tulipop will hold the Nordic distribution rights as well as global licensing and merchandising rights. Zodiak Kids CEO, Jean-Philippe Randisi, commented, “We are delighted to be partnering with Tulipop and are excited to start development on a series that captures the Icelandic spirit and creativity that exists and takes it forward to a worldwide audience.”