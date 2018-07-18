Up The Ladder: Newsflare

Newsflare appointed Preeya Naul as general manager of its U.S. office in Los Angeles. Naul, who currently serves as director of Video (U.K.) in London, will begin her new role starting August 20, 2018. In her new position, Naul will be responsible for the licensing of Newsflare’s video library to media partners throughout the U.S. and Canada. In addition, Naul will lead efforts for original programming opportunities with U.S.-based production companies. Naul will report to Newsflare president and CEO, Jon Cornwell.