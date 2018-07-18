MIP Cancun Brings Co-Production Forum For Second Edition

This year’s MIP Cancun, taking place between November 14-16, 2018, will see the second edition of the Co-production Forum, which will be dedicated to developing TV content opportunities for Latin American and U.S. Hispanic audiences. The Forum will offer producers, distributors, and financiers several conveniences, such as as pre-scheduled 1-to-1 meetings. The U.K. trade association PACT and ProMexico have both confirmed they are sending delegations to the three-day market. Ted Baracos, director of MIP Cancun, stated, “Latin America is following the world trend toward collaborative creative partnerships for new content projects, and MIP Cancun is dedicated to providing an exceptional platform for developing these relationships. The presence of quality producers from the UK and Mexico only strengthens the level of opportunity.”