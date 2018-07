History Channel Acquires WWII Doc For Israel

Prime Entertainment Group sold its World War II documentary Einsatzgruppen and the Nazi Death Squads to Tel-Ad. Beginning in September, the four-part series will broadcast on the History Channel in Israel. The series explores the mass massacres at the start of the war when nearly two million were shot by the Einsatzgruppen firing squad in Eastern Europe and the Baltics. The series has aired in France, Canada, and Poland, among other territories.