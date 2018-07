Vietnam TV Commissions Film Rights For Armoza’s ‘The Arbitrator’

Vietnam Television (VTV) commissioned the rights to adapt Armoza Formats‘ crime drama, The Arbitrator, into a film. 47 episodes of the drama broadcasted in Vietnam under the local title Nguroi phan xu. The crime drama centers on a social worker who learns that his father is the Underworld’s most powerful man. As he is drawn deeper into his father’s criminal world, the protagonist must fight his brother and don his father’s legacy.