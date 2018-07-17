Up The Ladder: GRB Entertainment

GRB Entertainment named C. Scot Cru as the new president of the company’s International division. Cru previously served as head of Mark Burnett Productions’ international arm. In his new position, Cru will oversee the profitability and growth of GRB’s international distribution operations, which includes sales, acquisitions, and production. Cru commented, “Working alongside a great team, I look forward to strengthening our international reach and advancing relationships with our international partners.”