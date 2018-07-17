NBCU Int’l Studios Partners With TAP

NBCUniversal International Studios and Matchbox Pictures partnered in support of Tony Ayres’ new production company. Headquartered in Australia, Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) will focus on quality scripted drama and feature films for Australian and international markets. The production company will work in partnership with NBCUniversal International Studios and Matchbox Pictures to develop commercial opportunities across international markets. In addition, NBCUniversal will have first-look options on feature film projects developed or produced by Ayres (pictured).