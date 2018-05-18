NBCUniversal Reboots ‘Magnum P.I.’

NBCUniversal International Distribution presents a roster that includes the reboot of the iconic Magnum P.I. (pictured) series about an ex-Navy SEAL who becomes a private investigator. On the comedy side there are Abby’s, about the happenings at an unlicensed San Diego bar, and I Feel Bad, about one woman trying to have it all. Medical drama New Amsterdam follows the new director of Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital, who shakes things up. Additional dramas Disney is distributing include The InBetween, The Enemy Within, and The Village.