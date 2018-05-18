‘Happy Together’ With CBSSI

CBS Studios International is distributing a wide mix of drama and comedy. Procedural FBI (pictured) revolves around the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In half-hour comedy Happy Together, the lives of a young married couple are upended when a young pop star moves in. The nicest guy in the Midwest moves to L.A. in comedy The Neighborhood, where not everyone appreciates his neighborliness. Additional titles on CBSSI’s distribution roster include dramedy A Million Little Things, military drama The Code, family comedy Fam, mystery In The Dark, and the Charmed reboot.