‘God Friended Me’ And Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. International TV Distribution carries Manifest, a new drama that tells the story of a plane that was presumed lost at sea. When the plane lands, its passengers are surprised that many years have past for their families. Drama God Friended Me follows an atheist whose life is turned upside down when God friends him on Facebook. Sports drama All American finds a gifted high school football player from South Central L.A. recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. Other drama series handled by Warner Bros. include comedy Murphy Brown, and dramas The Red Line, Roswell, New Mexico, Whiskey Cavalier, and Legacies.