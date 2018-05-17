VIMN Announces Distribution And Production Deals

Viacom International Media Networks secured several distribution deals for its original formats with SVOD, pay TV, and FTA broadcasters. Fox Networks Latin America acquired the rights to Telefe’s Animal. VIMN’s first co-production with Porta dos Fundos and Comedy Central, The Borges, will be available on Netflix in Latin America. Colombia’s Caracol Televisión picked up the tween telenovela Vikki RPM (pictured), which will air later this year. Viacom International Studios also closed a co-production deal with Nickelodeon and Italy’s Rainbow Group for Club 57, a musical series that tells the story of a girl who travels back in time.