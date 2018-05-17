TV Azteca Partners With Music-Sharing Startup MUGO

TV Azteca entered a strategic partnership with music-sharing startup MUGO. Founded by Ori Segal, Shay Goldberg, and Roman Slutsky, the Israel-based startup is currently in the process of raising additional capital through venture capital funds and strategic partners. The MUGO app allows its users to track other user’s musical taste, listen to their playlists, and synchronize songs. Benjamín Salinas, CEO of TV Azteca, commented, “With the rise of technology companies in the world of music and the daily use of social networks by youth worldwide, we see a natural connection between these two worlds. With the technology developed by MUGO, we see how music can become social on mobile platforms.”