The CW 2018 Upfronts Update

The CW unveiled its fall 2018-2019 TV schedule. The fall season will find the network launching the Charmed remake, the supernatural series about three women who learn they are witches. New dramas include Legacies, a spinoff of The Originals about a girl who attends a school for the young and gifted, and All American, which tells the story of a high school football player from South Central L.A. who ends up playing for Beverly Hills High. Midseason dramas include Roswell, New Mexico and In The Dark.