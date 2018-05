Scholastic Reboots ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’

Scholastic Entertainment is rebooting Clifford The Big Red Dog, inspired by the books written and illustrated by Norman Bridwell. The original animated series premiered on PBS KIDS in 2000. Produced by Scholastic Entertainment, in partnership with 100 Chickens and 9 Story/Brown Bag Films, the reimagined series features the larger-than-life dog and his best friend Emily Elizabeth. Clifford The Big Red Dog will return on Amazon Prime Video and PBS KIDS in fall 2019.