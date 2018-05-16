Scenes From NATPE’s L.A. Screenings Indy Days

VideoAge is coming to you live from the InterContinental Hotel for the 55th annual L.A. Screenings extravaganza for the independents — an event that takes place before the studios take over on Thursday, May 17. The full schedule of the event can be found on VideoAge’s L.A. Screenings page.

Photo Captions:

1) VideoAge info desk at the InterContinental

2) A busy lobby area at the InterContinental Hotel

3) A delegation of TV stations from Moldova paid a visit to VideoAge’s info desk

4) The press conference announcing the creation of MGE headed by Esperanza Garay

5) The opening night party

6) NATPE badges for the indies were introduced for the first time

7) NATPE L.A. Screenings registration area for the indies

8) The table area at the InterContinental Hotel

9) The corridors on the 10th floor at the InterContinental Hotel