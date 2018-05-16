VIASAT3 Commissions Armoza’s ‘Who’s Asking?’

Armoza Formats licensed its studio game show Who’s Asking? to Sony Pictures Television Network’s VIASAT3 for broadcast in Hungary later this year. Produced by United Studios of Israel, the game show has its two contestants respond to different questioners to win the grand prize. The Hungarian format will be hosted by Gábor Gundel Takács. The format is currently in its third season in Switzerland on RTS. Marietta Temesvári, Development and Content strategist at SPTN CE, commented, “We are thrilled to introduce this brand-new format to our viewers in Hungary. This fall, VIASAT3 is returning with this modern and dynamic game show.”