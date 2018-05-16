Turner Asia Pacific hired Jia Salindong-Du (pictured) as country manager of the Philippines. In the past, Salindong-Du has worked at Procter & Gamble on its beauty and haircare products portfolio. In her new position, she will increase Turner’s Kids and Entertainment business in the Philippines, developing local content opportunities and expanding the brands’ fanbase. Additionally, Salindong-Du will oversee the channel distribution of Turner brands locally, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, among others.
The Modern Times Group (MTG) appointed two new leadership executives. Peter Nørrelund will move up to MTG EVP, head of Product Development and Incubation, and co-CEO of DreamHack. Nørrelund currently is EVP and CEO of MTG Sport. Johan Levinsson will be promoted to MTG Group General Counsel. Levinsson currently serves as head of Legal – M&A and Corporate Legal Affairs at MTG.
