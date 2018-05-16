Up The Ladder: Turner, MTG

Turner Asia Pacific hired Jia Salindong-Du (pictured) as country manager of the Philippines. In the past, Salindong-Du has worked at Procter & Gamble on its beauty and haircare products portfolio. In her new position, she will increase Turner’s Kids and Entertainment business in the Philippines, developing local content opportunities and expanding the brands’ fanbase. Additionally, Salindong-Du will oversee the channel distribution of Turner brands locally, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, among others.