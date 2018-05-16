TRT World’s ‘Beyond The Game’ Interviews Sepp Blatter

The next episode of TRT World‘s Beyond The Game features an exclusive interview with Sepp Blatter, who served as FIFA president from 1998 to 2015. Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban from football after a corruption scandal that appeared in 2015. Executive producer Tim Hardingham commented, “To see him talk about his upbringing in the neighborhood where he grew up and the events that shaped him as a man, then to get the opportunity to ask him the tough questions makes for fascinating must-watch television.” The Beyond The Game special titled “The Rise and Fall of Sepp Blatter” airs today on TRT World.