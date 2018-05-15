SPI/FILMBOX Launches Channels On StarSat

SPI/FILMBOX partnered with South Africa’s StarSat to distribute FilmBox Africa HD and FashionBox HD on StarSat’s DTH and OTT platforms. StarSat is a digital satellite pay-TV platform operated by On Digital Media. ODM CEO, Ms. Wu, remarked, “StarSat has gone to great lengths to enhance the quality and depth of its Pay TV entertainment offer in South Africa by providing new and exciting viewing experiences to our loyal customers. We are delighted to extend the multi-channel viewing experience by adding these 2 new channels.”