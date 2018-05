FOX 2018 Upfronts Update

Fox unveiled its schedule for the fall season yesterday afternoon. Comedy series The Cool Kids focuses on three male friends in a retirement community who befriend a female rebel. Rel (pictured) follows Lil Rel who learns of his wife’s affair and must rebuild his life in the South Side of Chicago. Midseason dramas include The Passage and Proven Innocent. Fox has also revived Last Man Standing for its seventh season after being canceled by ABC.