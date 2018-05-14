Up The Ladder: AMC Networks

AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) appointed Marcel Mares as country manager of the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Mares previously served as Sales, Distribution and Business Development manager for Discovery Communications – CEEMEA. In his new role, Mares will be responsible for sales and operations for the company’s territories in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. He will also oversee the development of the company’s portfolio of brands to increase profitability.