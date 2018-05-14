DCI And Nordic World Unveil New Form Catalog

Digital Content International‘s Michael Jay Solomon and Nordic World‘s Espen Huseby announced the short-form scripted series slate from New Form Entertainment. DCI and NordicWorld have acquired the exclusive multi-platform international distribution rights for 10 New Form series. Adeline Ferro, head of Latin America and U.S. Hispanic distribution for DCI and Nordic World, will represent several New Form titles, such as Shitty Boyfriends (pictured), Dr. Havoc’s Diary, Lost Generation, and DAG, among others, at the L.A. Screenings. “Acquiring New Form’s world class catalogue of premium quality short form series puts DCI and Nordic World at the forefront of digital content distribution,” remarked Michael Jay Solomon. “We look forward to further establishing our foothold, alongside NordicWorld, in the short form series genre as our partnership continues to grow year-on-year.”