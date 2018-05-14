A+E Networks Secures Int’l Sales For ‘Harry & Meghan’

A+E Networks signed on new international broadcasters for its TV movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. The title has been sold to SBS and VIJF for Belgium, M6 for France, RTL2 for Germany, RTI Mediaset for Italy, SBS for the Netherlands, TV2 for Norway, SIC for Portugal, Romanian Television for Romania, JOJ Plus for Slovakia, Pop TV for Slovenia, AFRTS for the U.S., In The Box TV for Vietnam, Mesimvria for Cyprus, Star for Greece, RTL for Croatia, ETV for Estonia, and Modern Times Group for Latvia. Additionally, Lifetime picked up Harry & Meghan for Canada, Israel, the U.K., and South Africa. Harry & Meghan chronicles the highly publicized romance of Britain’s prince and the American actress.