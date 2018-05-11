L.A. Screenings: Viacom Flies High With ‘Top Wing’

Viacom International Media Networks presents a slate that includes courageous warriors, party-going vacationers, and much more. Four rescue birds train at the Top Wing Academy (pictured), where they are assigned to go on missions that test their rescue skills. Live-action series Knight Squad follows Ciara, a royal princess in disguise, who meets with Arc, the cocky new kid who has his own big secret. In scripted format Borges, the owner of a failing importing firm flees the country, which leaves the remaining employees to restructure the business. After five years, five kids, and three marriages, the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore reunites to go on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Reality TV stars compete against one another in various physical and mental challenges for a huge cash prize in The Challenge. InterContinental, Suite 916