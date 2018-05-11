L.A. Screenings: Sonar’s ‘Das Boot’

Sonar Entertainment develops, produces, and distributes a variety of content. Based on the acclaimed novel and 1981 film, Das Boot (pictured) tells of the heroic men and women confronted with the harsh realities of war on land and on sea. Drama series The Sonfollows the rise and fall of the multigenerational McCullough family in the Texas oil business. James Delaney returns to London after 10 years in Africa to inherit the dynasty his father left him in Taboo. Fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles finds heroes who must band together to prevent further chaos in The Four Lands. In animated Counterfeit Cat, an excitable alien dressed in a homemade purple catsuit develops an unconventional friendship with a lazy housecat named Max. Intercontinental, Suite 516