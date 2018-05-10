L.A. Screenings: Multicom Showcases ‘Speed Demons’

Multicom Entertainment Group has a roster led by Speed Demons: Killing for Attention, a documentary about two citizen detectives who travel across the country to understand the reasons why a prosecutor turned into a mass shooter. In Climate Refugees (pictured), Michael Nash investigates how the changing climate has caused mass migration around the world. Streaker tells of a high school teacher’s financial crisis, which forces him to recruit students as streakers for an illegal sports gambling ring. After discrediting Reverend Guy Roy on public-access television, Jack Harriman becomes a spiritual celebrity with Divine Access and tours the country to preach. America Adrift is one Latino-American mother’s experience as she combats the heroin epidemic amongst middle-class families on Long Island. InterContinental, Suite 614