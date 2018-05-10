L.A. Screenings: MISTCO’s ‘Prisoner of Love’

Turkey’s MISTCO distributes a slate of romantic dramas, epic historical dramas, and animated series for kids. The Prisoner of Love (pictured) tells of the forced marriage between Omer and Zehra, who each have their own reasons to be together. The Last Emperor tracks the real-life events of the last Ottoman emperor who led an ambitious empire, but faced opposition from family and state traitors. In epic drama series Resurrection: Ertugrul, Ertugrul struggles to find land for his tribe and the woman he loves. Mehmetcik: Kûtulmâre follows the orphan Mehmet who dreams of joining an elite troop, but after losing out on enlisting, he leaves Istanbul behind. Ege and Gaga head off on animated nature adventures in which the two learn new facts about their surroundings. InterContinental, Suite 714