L.A. Screenings: ‘Truck Night’ At A+E

A+E Networks is in Los Angeles with a host of factual and entertainment series. Set on a truck obstacle course, Truck Night In America (pictured) features five truck owners who compete in a series of grueling challenges that test their driving ability. Four contestants compete by building weapons, such as Viking battle axes and Samurai swords, in factual series Forged In Fire. Faces of Fatima is an eye-opening look at Fatima, Portugal, which is known to be one of the largest shrines to the Virgin Mary. In Live PD, viewers will ride along with police departments across six different cities to see how law enforcement acts while on duty. Oscar Pistorius tells the story of the Paralympic champion and his relationship to model Reeva Steenkamp. InterContinental, Table No. 7