L.A. Screenings: AMC Joins ‘Lodge 49’

AMC Studios is presenting the dramedy Lodge 49 (pictured), a modern fable focused on an ex-surfer named Dud who tries to keep a positive outlook after his father’s death. In Dietland, Plum Kettle is a ghostwriter for the editor of one of New York’s trendiest fashion magazines, struggling with self-image and acceptance. This Close finds best friends Kate and Michael grappling with living in a world of people that see them first as people with disabilities. In AMC Visionairies: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, the acclaimed filmmaker explores the history of science fiction. Based on the best-selling book, The Jonestown Massacre reviews the unsolved mysteries of Jim Jones and his envisioned utopia.