L.A. Screenings: All3media Int’l Follows ‘Mystery Road’

All3media International has content for all types of drama, lifestyle, factual, and reality needs. A trail of lies, blame, and guilt is left in the wake of the abduction and death of a young black girl named Kiri. Drama series Mystery Road (pictured) follows detective Jay Swan on a case in a remote Australian town when two young farmhands go missing from an outback cattle station. Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings portrays four recent royal events that have made profound shifts in British society. Looking at the lived experience of 100 years of Windsor women, Royal Wives of Windsor explores what is required to flourish as a royal wife. In Whirlwind Wedding, a groom-to-be is offered a wedding at no cost, except that the wedding must happen in 12 hours. That means getting the bride to say yes, inviting friends, finding an appropriate location, and much more. InterContinental, Suite 1418