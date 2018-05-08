L.A. Screenings: ABS-CBN On ‘Sin Island’

ABS-CBN has drama galore. Drama series Bagani (pictured) follows five heroes who come together to stop an evil god’s plans to conquer all of their lands. The Blood Sisters were separated at birth, unaware of each other’s existence. A mysterious criminal case brings them together, raising many questions. In Asintado, the family of Ana’s lover tried to have her killed. While she rebuilds her life, Ana also plans her revenge. After a husband learns that his wife was unfaithful, he decides to have his own extramarital affair on Sin Island. Romantic comedy My Perfect You tells the journeys of Burn and Abby to find the perfect love.