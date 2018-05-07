‘On The Spectrum’ Wins Grand Prize At Series Mania

The winners for the Series Mania Festival were announced on May 5, 2018, at the Nouveau Siecle. The international jury awarded the Jury’s Grand Prize to On The Spectrum and the Jury’s Special Prize to Il Miracolo. Anna Mikhalkova and Tommaso Ragno won in the International Competition for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. In the French Competition, Best Series went to Ad Vitam. Anne Charrier won Best Actress, while Bryan Marciano and Roschdy Zem tied for Best Actor. Kiri received the Best Series award in the International Panorama competition. Additionally, in the Short Forms Competition, First Love received the honor of Best Short Form Series. Series Mania welcomed approximately 55,639 visitors who watched screenings at the Nouveau Siecle, UGC and Majestic of 83 series from 19 different countries.