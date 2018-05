History’s ‘Alone’ Returns In June

History‘s nonfiction survival series, Alone, returns for its fifth season on June 14, 2018. Produced by Leftfield Pictures, Alone features ten competitors who are dropped off in the remote Northern region of Mongolia where they must build their own shelters, hunt their own food, and encounter unfriendly wild life. The winner will receive a cash prize of $500,000. A+E Networks holds the worldwide distribution rights for the series.