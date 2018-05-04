Zodiak Kids Pre-Sells ‘Lilybuds’ To Discovery MENA

Banijay Group’s Zodiak Kids pre-sold its new preschool animation series, Lilybuds. Discovery MENA acquired the broadcast rights for its territories. In Europe, Canal Panda picked it up for Portugal, DeAJunior for Italy, and RTS for French-speaking Switzerland. The Canadian channel Knowledge also acquired the series. Produced by Zodiak Kids Studios, and co-produced by France Télévisions and Discovery Kids LATAM, Lilybuds tells the adventures of a community of magical gardeners with big personalities. It will debut on FTV’s France 5 this weekend. Zodiak Kids holds the worldwide distribution and licensing rights for the series.