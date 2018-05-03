Universal Channel Rebrands As Universal TV

NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) rebranded its flagship general entertainment channel, Universal Channel, as Universal TV in the U.K. The channel will relaunch in South Africa on May 10, 2018, with later rollout dates for Australia, Germany, Brazil, and Latin America. In the U.K., the channel’s latest acquisitions include The Resident, Gone, and The Disappearance. “Universal TV’s reinvigorated identity best positions our flagship brand into the future as a relevant, compelling destination for fans of character-driven programming,” remarked NBCUIN’s Lee Raftery.