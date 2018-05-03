L.A. Screenings Independents Unveils Program Lineup

L.A. Screening Independents revealed the official programming for its 2018 showcase at the InterContinental Hotel, organized with NATPE. This year, the opening night party will feature a performance by Chyno Miranda on May 15. At the center of this year’s events will be the LATAM Summit and Networking Breakfast presented by Olympusat on May 16. Other sessions will include a presentation by FTI Consulting’s managing director, Dan Punt, on mobile content consumption by LATAM market millenials, and a presentation from Olympusat CEO, Tom Mohler, on Hispanic scripted drama. LASI president, Isabella Marquez, commented, “We’re proud of the enormous growth LA Screenings Independents has experienced this year, and record-breaking sales are just further proof of the growing demand for quality, independently-produced television.”