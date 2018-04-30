Up The Ladder: Hat Trick International

Hat Trick International (HTI) appointed Hana Zidek as the company’s first acquisitions executive. Zidek most recently served as senior sales executive for HTI. Prior to joining HTI, Zidek served as vice president, Distribution, at Gaumont International Television. In her new role, she will be responsible for continuing to develop the company’s third-party programming portfolio. Zidek commented, “I am thrilled to be part of the next stage of the company’s growth and look forward to talking to producers looking for a strong international distributor with a dedicated and hands-on approach.”