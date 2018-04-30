Multicom Presents ‘M.I.A. A Greater Evil’

Multicom Entertainment will release M.I.A. A Greater Evil on May 8, 2018. The mystery thriller will be available on DVD as well as digital platforms, such as iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play. Directed by Abishek J. Baja and written by Peter Alan Lloyd, M.I.A. tails a group of American college students who venture in search of gold in the jungles of Vietnam. An unexpected detour leaves the students lost and they learn that they are not alone in the war-torn landscape. The film stars Valerie Bentson, Lamou Vissay, and Sarah Ball, among others.