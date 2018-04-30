Kew Media Acquires Essential Quail Media

Kew Media agreed to acquire Essential Quail Media (EQ Media), the joint production initiative between Essential Media Group and Quail Television. Kew Media purchased EQ Media for the initial purchase price of AUD$32.8 million in cash and AUD$12.8 million in Class B shares of Kew. EQ Media produces a variety of content, with most recent U.S. non-scripted programs including Texas Flip ‘n Move for DIY Channel, Mom and Me for HGTV, and Holiday Cookie Builds for Cooking Channel, among others. Kew founder and executive chairman Peter Sussman commented, “This acquisition bolsters Kew’s presence in the U.S. and provides Kew with a diversified revenue platform in Australia.”