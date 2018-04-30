Belgium’s SBS Orders Armoza’s ‘Sex Tape’

Belgium’s SBS commissioned Armoza Formats for its social experiment format Sex Tape. The local adaptation will broadcast on the SBS channel VIJF. Starring sexologist Goedele Liekens, the local format will feature three couples each week who will go to any length in resolving their relationship problems, even revealing uncensored tapes of their most intimate moments. Most recently, Channel 4 in the U.K. has commissioned the format. Avi Armoza, CEO of Armoza Formats, remarked, “The show is the perfect fit for VIJF and we look forward to a successful partnership with them in bringing this format to Belgium.”