TV3 Malaysia Picks Up ‘Fitness First Class’

Prime Entertainment Group signed a distribution deal with Malaysia’s TV3 to air Fitness First Class beginning in June. Prime Entertainment’s managing director, David Freydt, stated, “We are glad to have TV3 channel on board and to reinforce our presence in the Malaysian territory.” Other broadcasters of the fitness series include MyZen TV, ABS-CBN, Life Mantra, and Olympusat, among others. An English-language version will air in Malaysia, though the series is available in Spanish, German, Russian, and other languages.